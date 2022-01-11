Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $65,000 in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 59.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.50 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $615,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherif Foda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $449,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

