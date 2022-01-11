Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 63,984 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 66.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at $48,683,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2,508.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 234,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 225,419 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 901,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,396,000 after purchasing an additional 69,003 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ALK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Shares of ALK opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.04. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 344.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

