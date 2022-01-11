Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 74.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 996.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 54,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,142,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $524,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $92.41 on Tuesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.50 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GH. TheStreet lowered Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.20.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

