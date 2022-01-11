Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 45.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth $306,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 379,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth $81,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $69.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.59. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $71.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $99,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $780,756.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.39.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.