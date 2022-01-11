CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.10-8.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.26. CVS Health also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.33-8.38 EPS.

CVS Health stock opened at $105.06 on Tuesday. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $68.02 and a 52 week high of $106.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $138.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Research Partners started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.91.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

