CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.10-8.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.26. CVS Health also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.33-8.38 EPS.
CVS Health stock opened at $105.06 on Tuesday. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $68.02 and a 52 week high of $106.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $138.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Research Partners started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.91.
In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.
