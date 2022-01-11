CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,240 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 4.9% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 67.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $851,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 4.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 30.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $106.12. The company had a trading volume of 158,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,802,226. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $68.02 and a 52-week high of $106.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.