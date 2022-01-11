CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). CuriosityStream posted earnings of ($0.97) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 75.71% and a negative return on equity of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS.

CURI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth about $1,270,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hayden Royal LLC grew its stake in CuriosityStream by 12.4% during the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

CURI stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.75. 5,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,012. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $302.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

