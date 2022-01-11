Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) Plans Dividend of GBX 10

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.14) per share on Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Crystal Amber Fund’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:CRS opened at GBX 115.87 ($1.57) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £96.60 million and a PE ratio of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 27.93 and a quick ratio of 27.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 114.14. Crystal Amber Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 92.25 ($1.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 122 ($1.66).

About Crystal Amber Fund

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

