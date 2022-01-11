Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) Plans Dividend of GBX 10

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.14) per share on Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Crystal Amber Fund’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:CRS opened at GBX 115.87 ($1.57) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £96.60 million and a PE ratio of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 27.93 and a quick ratio of 27.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 114.14. Crystal Amber Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 92.25 ($1.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 122 ($1.66).
About Crystal Amber Fund
