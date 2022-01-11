CryptoZoon (ZOON) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.07 Million

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 11th. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoZoon has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and $5.07 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00059702 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00079276 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.87 or 0.07527643 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,745.11 or 1.00025897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00067590 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006819 BTC.

About CryptoZoon

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 770,717,385 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoZoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoZoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

