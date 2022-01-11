Cryptocean Price Down 15% Over Last Week (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00003397 BTC on exchanges. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $11.88 million and approximately $175,669.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00062731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

