Crossvault Capital Management LLC Buys 395 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions accounts for about 3.1% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $9,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after purchasing an additional 406,414 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,429,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $8,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $152.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.08 and a 200 day moving average of $171.21. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $486,485.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,465 shares of company stock worth $12,538,523. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.85.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

