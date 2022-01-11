CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 52,640 shares.The stock last traded at $21.05 and had previously closed at $20.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.52 million, a PE ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 2.14.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $985.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 420.00%.

In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $369,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $968,290 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAPL. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 1.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,915,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,748,000 after buying an additional 92,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 16,606 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 26.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 45,084 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

About CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.