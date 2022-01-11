Critical Review: Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) and 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 8X8 and Argo Blockchain’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $532.34 million 3.52 -$165.59 million ($1.58) -10.41 Argo Blockchain $24.34 million 21.48 $1.85 million N/A N/A

Argo Blockchain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 8X8.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.4% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Argo Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of 8X8 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and Argo Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -29.50% -87.26% -20.45% Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for 8X8 and Argo Blockchain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 1 6 4 0 2.27 Argo Blockchain 0 0 6 0 3.00

8X8 presently has a consensus price target of $30.80, suggesting a potential upside of 87.23%. Argo Blockchain has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.81%. Given Argo Blockchain’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than 8X8.

Summary

Argo Blockchain beats 8X8 on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

