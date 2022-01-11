Credit Suisse Group Boosts A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Price Target to 26,860.00

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group to 26,860.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMKBY. Danske raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday, November 1st. DNB Markets upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13,439.50.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $17.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.49.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $16.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.