CREDIT Hits Market Cap of $7,608.82 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One CREDIT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CREDIT has traded down 12% against the dollar. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $7,608.82 and $48,391.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

