CPUchain (CPU) Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. CPUchain has a total market cap of $29,906.80 and approximately $7.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPUchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CPUchain has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00057424 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00087070 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,063.55 or 0.07270226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,037.35 or 0.99760495 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00067395 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003078 BTC.

About CPUchain

CPUchain launched on July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 59,144,175 coins. CPUchain’s official website is cpuchain.org . The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CPUchain is medium.com/cpuchain . CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain

Buying and Selling CPUchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPUchain directly using US dollars.

