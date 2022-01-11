Cowen Begins Coverage on Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

Cowen started coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Sunday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday. They issued an in-line rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.13.

NYSE IOT opened at $22.99 on Monday. Samsara has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $31.41.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

