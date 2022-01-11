Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 57.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,872 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Corteva were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 20.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Corteva by 10.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Corteva by 1.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $47.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.57. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

