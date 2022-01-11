Cornerstone Capital Inc. Purchases 223 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,463,385,000 after buying an additional 60,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,873,678,000 after buying an additional 88,010 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,363,303,000 after buying an additional 109,925 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,320,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,973,724,000 after buying an additional 37,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,128,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,876,721,000 after buying an additional 32,387 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISRG opened at $321.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $346.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.89.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

