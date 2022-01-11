Cornerstone Capital Inc. Acquires 110,975 Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 983,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,975 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. owned 1.95% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $1,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 53,924 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,560 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 4,920 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $40,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,920 shares of company stock valued at $322,922. Insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USX opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.63.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $491.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

