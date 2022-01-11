Cook Protocol Trading Down 17.2% Over Last Week (COOK)

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Cook Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cook Protocol has a market cap of $4.00 million and $993,382.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cook Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00058269 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00082024 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,096.57 or 0.07411657 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,788.43 or 1.00020887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00068274 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 741,193,072 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cook Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cook Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cook Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.