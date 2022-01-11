Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target Raised to C$14.25 at Desjardins

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$0.50 to C$14.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ target price points to a potential upside of 120.93% from the stock’s current price.

CTS has been the topic of several other reports. Laurentian lowered their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC set a C$12.50 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TD Securities set a C$13.00 price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.00 to C$12.75 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.03.

Get Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) alerts:

Shares of CVE CTS traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.45. The company had a trading volume of 854,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -165.38. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$6.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.45.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.