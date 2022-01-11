Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target Raised to C$14.25 at Desjardins

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$0.50 to C$14.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ target price points to a potential upside of 120.93% from the stock’s current price.

CTS has been the topic of several other reports. Laurentian lowered their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC set a C$12.50 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TD Securities set a C$13.00 price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.00 to C$12.75 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.03.

Shares of CVE CTS traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.45. The company had a trading volume of 854,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -165.38. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$6.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.45.

About Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

