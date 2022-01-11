Contrasting Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) & Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) and Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kidoz and Endeavor Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidoz 0 0 1 0 3.00 Endeavor Group 0 4 8 0 2.67

Kidoz currently has a consensus target price of $2.10, suggesting a potential upside of 341.18%. Endeavor Group has a consensus target price of 35.42, suggesting a potential upside of 6.77%. Given Kidoz’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kidoz is more favorable than Endeavor Group.

Profitability

This table compares Kidoz and Endeavor Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidoz -2.13% -2.54% -2.10% Endeavor Group -7.83% 5.56% 0.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.4% of Endeavor Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Kidoz shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Endeavor Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kidoz and Endeavor Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kidoz $7.15 million 8.75 $100,000.00 $0.01 47.65 Endeavor Group $3.48 billion 7.26 -$654.93 million N/A N/A

Kidoz has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Endeavor Group.

Summary

Kidoz beats Endeavor Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kidoz Company Profile

Kidoz, Inc. is a mobile advertising technology company, which engages in the development of software products focused on the children’s digital entertainment and advertising technology markets. It operates through the Ad Tech Advertising and Content segments. The Ad Tech Advertising segment includes banners, in-game advertising, completed view videos, and playable ads. The company was founded on January 12, 1987 and is headquartered in The Valley, Anguilla.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events. The Events, Experiences & Rights segment provides services to a portfolio of live events, including sporting events, fashion, art fairs and music, culinary, and lifestyle festivals. This segment also owns and operates the IMG Academy, an academic and sports training institution; and produces and distributes sports video programming. The Representation segment offers services to a diverse group of talent across entertainment, sports, and fashion, such as actors, directors, writers, athletes, models, musicians, and other artists in various mediums comprising film, television, art, books, and live events. This segment provides brand strategy, marketing, advertising, public relations, analytics, digital, activation, and experiential services to corporate and other clients; intellectual property licensing services to a portfolio of entertainment, sports and consumer product brands; and content development, production, financing, sales, and advisory services for television properties, documentaries, feature films, and podcasts. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

