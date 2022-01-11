Contrasting Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) and Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) and Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.8% of Digimarc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of Telos shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Digimarc shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of Telos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Digimarc has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telos has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Digimarc and Telos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digimarc 0 0 0 0 N/A Telos 0 2 5 0 2.71

Telos has a consensus price target of $28.86, indicating a potential upside of 113.60%. Given Telos’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Telos is more favorable than Digimarc.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Digimarc and Telos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digimarc $23.99 million 26.90 -$32.54 million ($2.88) -13.23 Telos $179.92 million 5.01 $1.69 million ($0.51) -26.49

Telos has higher revenue and earnings than Digimarc. Telos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digimarc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Digimarc and Telos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digimarc -183.48% -42.77% -36.33% Telos -15.67% -13.80% -9.67%

Summary

Telos beats Digimarc on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source. Its products include Digimarc Discover and Digimarc Barcode. Digimarc was founded on June 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management platform for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos ID that provides identity trust and digital services through IDTrust360, an enterprise-class digital identity risk platform for extending software-as-a-service and custom digital identity services that reduces threats through the integration of advanced technologies that fuse biometrics, credentials, and other identity-centric data used for continuously monitor trust. In addition, it provides secure network services, including secure mobility solutions for business and government that enable remote work and minimize concern across and beyond the enterprises; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and defensive cyber operations. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

