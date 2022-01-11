Contrasting CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI) & Compass (NYSE:COMP)

CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI) and Compass (NYSE:COMP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CMTSU Liquidation and Compass, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMTSU Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A Compass 0 2 8 0 2.80

Compass has a consensus target price of $21.56, indicating a potential upside of 153.00%. Given Compass’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Compass is more favorable than CMTSU Liquidation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.4% of Compass shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of CMTSU Liquidation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Compass shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CMTSU Liquidation and Compass’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Compass $3.72 billion 0.90 -$270.20 million N/A N/A

CMTSU Liquidation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass.

Profitability

This table compares CMTSU Liquidation and Compass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A Compass -5.95% -202.41% -12.75%

Summary

Compass beats CMTSU Liquidation on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CMTSU Liquidation

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. engages in the development of system integrations. It offers discrete manufacturing, financial services, process manufacturing, application development, business intelligence, customer engagement, human capital management, managed services, labor transformation, quality assurance & testing, supply chain and cloud services. The company was founded by Bobby G. Stevenson in 1974 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

