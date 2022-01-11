Contrasting Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) & Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY)

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Isuzu Motors and Aeva Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isuzu Motors 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86

Aeva Technologies has a consensus price target of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 162.47%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Isuzu Motors.

Profitability

This table compares Isuzu Motors and Aeva Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isuzu Motors 5.10% 10.47% 5.33% Aeva Technologies N/A -13.14% -11.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Isuzu Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Isuzu Motors and Aeva Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isuzu Motors $18.01 billion 0.54 $401.46 million $1.41 8.94 Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A

Isuzu Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Isuzu Motors has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Isuzu Motors beats Aeva Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

