Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target Raised to C$2,900.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CNSWF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,458.33.

OTCMKTS:CNSWF opened at $1,694.10 on Monday. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of $1,200.45 and a 12-month high of $1,919.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,751.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,687.11.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 57.94% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

