Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Receives C$2,350.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2,421.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE CSU opened at C$2,164.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2,221.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2,102.14. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of C$1,530.35 and a 52-week high of C$2,385.80.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$13.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$15.67 by C($2.28). The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.61 billion. Analysts forecast that Constellation Software will post 66.9100016 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.90%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

