Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $277.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $271.00 to $277.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $268.38.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $247.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.13 and its 200-day moving average is $224.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The company has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.30, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

