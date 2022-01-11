Connable Office Inc. Has $604,000 Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,454,000 after acquiring an additional 27,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in FormFactor by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,392,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,248,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in FormFactor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,061,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,168,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in FormFactor by 25.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,429,000 after purchasing an additional 292,775 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,876,000 after purchasing an additional 41,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 1.32. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,074 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

