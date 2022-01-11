Connable Office Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 26,084.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter worth $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 166.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RACE opened at $254.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.90. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $183.82 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.27.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RACE shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Societe Generale raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

