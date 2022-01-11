Connable Office Inc. Acquires 1,887 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 56.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320 in the last three months. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.38.

NYSE RJF opened at $107.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.17. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $109.19. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.