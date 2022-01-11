CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get CONMED alerts:

Shares of CNMD traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.53. 7,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,798. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.68. CONMED has a 12-month low of $106.15 and a 12-month high of $159.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $248.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total transaction of $2,037,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $2,156,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,211 shares of company stock valued at $11,862,421. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CONMED by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 67,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,466,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CONMED by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CONMED by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.