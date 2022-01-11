Conflux Network (CFX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $21.55 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 11th. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,680.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,239.49 or 0.07590151 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.79 or 0.00308795 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.00 or 0.00866921 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00010858 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00069268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.67 or 0.00439702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.53 or 0.00254278 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

