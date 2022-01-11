Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires 5,785 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 573.1% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 73,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 62,213 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 119,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.90. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.67 and a 12 month high of $51.41.

