Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.18. Community Health Systems reported earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Community Health Systems.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

CYH opened at $12.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $17.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Health Systems (CYH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.