Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,846,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,012,000 after buying an additional 20,348 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000,000 after buying an additional 40,828 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.8% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 964,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,209,000 after buying an additional 44,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,490,000 after acquiring an additional 17,001 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.41. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.31.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $1,029,754.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.