Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,968,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,099,000 after buying an additional 37,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,909,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,923,000 after buying an additional 867,475 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,235,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,708,000 after buying an additional 1,035,962 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,343,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,969,000 after buying an additional 452,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,280,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,549,000 after purchasing an additional 395,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.89.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Chairman John M. Pasquesi bought 484,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.23 per share, with a total value of $19,977,749.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $46.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average of $41.15. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

