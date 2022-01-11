Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after buying an additional 124,873 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 78,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 23,787 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 71,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYE opened at $52.84 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $53.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.47.

