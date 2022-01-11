Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,197,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $550,964,000 after purchasing an additional 168,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,489,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,619,000 after purchasing an additional 190,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,031,000 after purchasing an additional 98,407 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,582,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,479,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,422,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NEO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

In related news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $1,239,654.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,513 shares of company stock worth $2,532,622. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 76.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

