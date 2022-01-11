Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Trading 6.6% Higher

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC)’s share price traded up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.95. 1,109 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $51.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm offers banking services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries, through its subsidiary. It provides loans to individuals for home mortgages, automobiles and personal expenditures, and loans to business enterprises for current operations and expansion.

