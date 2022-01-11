Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.79. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $38.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $633,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,237 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commercial Metals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 76.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,685 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Commercial Metals worth $25,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

