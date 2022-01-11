Commerce Bank Raises Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 49,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 114,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,013,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Grace Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $1,075,503.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,901 shares of company stock worth $20,007,114 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $120.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.30.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

