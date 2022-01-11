Commerce Bank Purchases 3,515 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.27.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $164.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.53. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $168.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

