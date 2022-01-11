Commerce Bank Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Commerce Bank raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Corteva by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,806 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Corteva by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 115,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 45,180 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in Corteva by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,166,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Corteva by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 429,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after buying an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

CTVA opened at $47.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.55. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 25.45%.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

