Commerce Bank Decreases Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 2,476.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 121,285 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Graco by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GGG opened at $75.64 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.34 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average of $76.39.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on GGG shares. William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

