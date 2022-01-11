Commerce Bank Buys 3,525 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 17,833 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,417,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,340,000 after acquiring an additional 183,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $107.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $192,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,154 shares of company stock worth $5,759,753. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

