Commerce Bank Acquires 832 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,663 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $579,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,683,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 762.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,669,942 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $233,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,313 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,505,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Xilinx by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,892 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $136,026,000 after buying an additional 664,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX opened at $193.50 on Tuesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $239.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.30. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XLNX. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.36.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

