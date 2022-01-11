Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services. The Company operates primarily in the commercial and industrial HVAC markets, and perform most of their services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities. Comfort Systems USA merged with the best regional experts, and now provides nationwide reach through 36 subsidiary companies that are prepared to build, service or retrofit any mechanical, HVAC or electrical system. Whether the project is Design-Build or Plan and Spec, Comfort Systems USA can help from the design phase to construction with qualified professionals, quality products and an experienced contractor team. “

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $95.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.97. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 12.78%.

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $288,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 21,055 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $1,915,373.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,155 shares of company stock worth $13,759,358 over the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,693,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,979,000 after purchasing an additional 63,150 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,387,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,926,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,043,000 after purchasing an additional 47,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 647,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,552,000 after purchasing an additional 93,697 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

