Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,892,815 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 439,118 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 0.7% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Comcast worth $273,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

CMCSA stock opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.05. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

